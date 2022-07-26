A deadline of August 26 has been set for nominations to be the next International Hockey Federation (FIH) President.

That is more than two months before a vote is scheduled to be held, on November 5, during a two-day remote FIH Congress.

The FIH is seeking a new President after Indian official Narinder Batra resigned last month, citing "personal reasons".

Seif Ahmed from Egypt, who leads the African Hockey Federation, has been installed as Acing President by the FIH Executive Board.

Anyone seeking to follow Batra on a full-time basis will need to be nominated by their national governing body by August 26.

The winning candidate will complete the remaining two years of Batra's mandate.

As well as a new President, four FIH Executive Board members are due to be elected at the Congress.

The FIH needs a new President following the resignation of Narinder Batra ©Getty Images

The terms of Maureen Craig-Rousseau from Trinidad and Tobago, Ghana's Elizabeth Safoa King, Shahbaz Ahmad from Pakistan and Germany's Michael Green are all due to expire.

Dutch athletes' representative Rogier Hofman is also due to see his mandate to sit on the Executive Board run out, with the FIH Athletes' Committee tasked with appointing a replacement.

Batra was re-elected FIH President in May last year, in a vote delayed by the coronavirus crisis.

Batra received 63 votes to the 61 cast for Marc Coudron from Belgium.

A 62-61 result would not have been enough to see Batra re-elected, so this was the smallest winning margin possible.

The FIH Elections Oversight Panel will be tasked with overseeing the elections in November.