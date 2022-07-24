Brunei Darussalam has named a team of seven athletes for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Brunei Darussalam has named a team of seven athletes for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

All but one of the squad will be in lawn bowls, with Bahren bin Abdul Rahman, Mohd Hazmi bin Haji Idris, Haji Osman bin Haji Yahya and Haji Amli bin Haji Gafar selected for the men's fours.

They will be joined by Esmawandy binti Brahim and Norafizah binti Matossen in the women's pairs category, while Mohammad Nashrul bin Haji Abu Bakar has qualified for the 61 kilograms men's weightlifting.

Bakar has an interesting story after moving from football, where he was an under-21 international, to weightlifting.

"This is one of the Games we are looking forward to," said Brunei's Chef de Mission Amal Matjinen to insidethegames.

Brunei Darussalam will compete in bowls and weightlifting in Birmingham ©Getty Images
Brunei Darussalam will compete in bowls and weightlifting in Birmingham ©Getty Images

"Four years back, when we competed in Gold Coast, we were doing some strategy in order to ensure that we were moving towards Birmingham 2022.

"It's not only Brunei who is looking forward to it, but also the different nations and territories." 

For the full interview with Matjinen, click here.