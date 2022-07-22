Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Dame Louise Martin has heaped praise on Birmingham City Council for "supercharging" plans to transform the Perry Barr area of the English city which is set to stage the Commonwealth Games.

Dame Louise was given a tour of the area which is undergoing a huge redevelopment courtesy of a public-sector investment of more than £700 million ($950 million/€840 million).

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward led the tour where he gave Dame Louise updates on the Perry Berry 2040 masterplan.

Since being awarded the hosting rights for the Games in 2017, Birmingham City Council said it had "accelerated long-held local ambitions" to regenerate the area.

Among the improvements include the redevelopment of the Alexander Stadium which is set to stage the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as the track and field events during Birmingham 2022.

It has also seen the creation of 1,00 new homes, with long-term plans in place for 5,000 more locally, the opening of a new secondary school in September last year, and a modernised railway station and bus interchange.

Road networks have also been remodelled while there have been improvements to facilities for cycling and walking, according to the City Council.

Dame Louise said the work in Perry Berry was "hugely impressive" as preparations for the Commonwealth Games continue.

"Within the Commonwealth sport movement we say sport is just the beginning - what I have seen today encapsulates that," said Dame Louise.

"One of Birmingham's key strengths as a candidate city was that it had excellent infrastructure, but there is always more any host city then has to do in order to be Games-ready.

The Alexander Stadium in Perry Barr has been transformed in time for staging the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

"What I have seen here in Perry Barr is hugely impressive.

"It shows how Birmingham City Council has joined forces with other public and private sector partners to supercharge plans to enhance an existing community and make it a place to be for new residents, businesses and visitors."

Ward added: "I was delighted to have the opportunity to show Dame Louise the progress we are making in Perry Barr to improve the quality of life for people in an area that will be a key focal point during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"I've been clear ever since we stepped forward to host the Games there had to be a meaningful benefit for the people of the city - we had to show it is much more than 11 days of fantastic sporting action.

"If we hadn't bid for the Games and been named as proud host city, this investment would have gone elsewhere and our aim to improve north-west Birmingham is now being realised at a much quicker pace than it ever would have been."