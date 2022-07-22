The European University Sports Association (EUSA) has staged two educational workshops for volunteers at the ongoing Łódź 2022 European University Games with one focused on the development of personal skills and the other teaching participants about environmental issues.

The first session was organised by the European Non-Governmental Sports Organisation (ENGSO) and trained volunteers on "how to better themselves and deliver their tasks professionally to the guests and athletes."

Participants were put through a series of different roleplaying scenarios where they were tasked with voting on different decisions with various interactions, scenarios, and time pressures along the way.

The two facilitators, Christian Saleh Hajj and Isaiah Kioiloglou, rated all the participants highly on different categories of skills tested during the session including positive attitude, problem solving, and leadership.

The sessions allowed participants to develop their personal skills and environmental nous ©EUSA

The next workshop saw volunteers undertake activities connected to recycling, environmental issues, nature awareness, and how to take care of it.

Łódź 2022, the fifth edition of the European University Games, began on July 17 and will end on the 30th.

Last year's event was scheduled to take place in Belgrade but was cancelled as a result of the COVD-19 pandemic.

Cordoba in Spain held the first edition in 2012, before Rotterdam in 2014, Zagreb and Rijeka in 2016, and Coimbra in 2018.