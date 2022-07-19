The Presidents of the six modern pentathlon Confederations have supported the International Modern Pentathlon Union's (UIPM) decision to hold its Congress online, moving it from an in-person event in Guatemala.

European Confederation of Modern Pentathlon President Tatiana Ardabieva, African Confederation of Modern Pentathlon head Sylvestre Zare, Asian Modern Pentathlon Confederation President Kim Hyun-jun, North, Central and Caribbean Confederation of Modern Pentathlon President Rob Stull, Oceania Modern Pentathlon Confederation President Kitty Chiller and Pan American Confederation of Modern Pentathlon President Jorge Salas all put their name to the joint statement.

"As representatives of the modern pentathlon movement across all continents, we all believe that global representation is the most important factor in determining the structure of UIPM Congress," read the statement.

"It's vital that our members are given the opportunity to participate in the General Assembly and to vote on motions that will be on the agenda for the upcoming UIPM 2022 Congress in November.

"An online Congress supports this priority and enables the inclusion of the entire modern pentathlon movement, not only those nations that have resources to travel to the host nation at this time.

"A full attendance is particularly important for a Congress that could be pivotal in determining the future of our sport in the Olympic Games.

"We must give our members every opportunity to be part of the democratic decision-making process around the new pentathlon discipline, which is designed to make the sport more accessible and inclusive."

Riding is set to be replaced as a discipline of modern pentathlon ©Getty Images

Yesterday, the UIPM moved the Congress to a virtual event and will be streamed on UIPM TV, citing difficulties in getting to the city of Antigua due to COVID-19 restrictions and prohibitive costs.

Now Guatemala is to hold the 2024 UIPM Congress, after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This Congress is set to formalise the removal of riding as one of the sport's disciplines, controversially set to be replaced in favour of obstacle racing.

Those against the move - such as activist group Pentathlon United - want to keep riding as part of the sport and have criticised the lack of transparency over the removal of the discipline.

It stems from a horse abuse incident at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where German coach Kim Raisner was sent home for punching a horse that refused to jump during the women's competition.

As things stand, modern pentathlon is not on the sports programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

UIPM President Klaus Schormann has led the organisation since 1993 and is in his eighth term as President.

The German chaired the UIPM Fifth Discipline Working Group which was tasked with overseeing the process of finding a replacement for riding.