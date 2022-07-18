Former International Skating Union (ISU) President Ottavio Cinquanta has died at the age of 83.

The Italian official led the governing body from 1994 to 2016 and was a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for 20 years from 1996.

Cinquanta was 77 when he stepped down as ISU President - two years older than what was then the age limit of 75 after the Executive Council decided to delay elections first scheduled for June 2014.

Born on August 15 1938 in Rome, Cinquanta grew up in Milan where he practiced ice hockey, athletics and speed skating.

Prior to his election as President, Cinquanta was a member of the ISU's Technical Committee from 1975 until 1992 and then vice-president from 1992 until 1994.

He was consecutively re-elected to the Presidency four times and had held the title of Honorary President from 2016.

Dutch official Jan Dijkema followed Cinquanta as ISU President and was himself succeeded earlier this year by Kim Jae-youl of South Korea.

Ottavio Cinquenta was a member of the IOC for 20 years from 1996 ©Getty Images

Cinquanta was also a member of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) National Council.

He is credited with playing a key role in the introduction of short track speed skating to the Olympic programme and the reform of the judges' scoring system in figure skating, having presided over teh scandal at Salt Lake City 2022.

The pairs figure skating contest was the subject of fixing allegations and two gold medals were ultimately awarded - to original winners Elena Berezhnaya and Anton Sikharulidze of Russia plus Canadian duo Jamie Salé and David Pelletier.

This led several officials being suspended and the ISU introducing sweeping changes to the judging system.

Cinquanta was a member of the IOC Executive Board as representative of winter sports from 2000 to 2008.

CONI President Giovanni Malagò expressed deep condolences to Cinquanta's family and the National Olympic Committee observed a minute's silence today.