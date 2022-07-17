Yuennan and Saengsriruang get World Games Athletes of the Day honour at breakthrough event for Thailand

Thai ju-jitsu duo Lalita Yuennan and Warawut Saengsriruang have been named World Games Athletes of the Day for the penultimate 24 hours of action in Alabama.

Yuennan and Saengsriruang won the mixed competition at Birmingham Southern College's Coliseum, overcoming Belgian pair Ian Lodens and Charis Gravensteyn 75-74.5.

The result capped an excellent World Games ju-jitsu tournament for Thailand and followed Kanjutha Phattaraboonsorn winning the nation's maiden gold medal in the sport in the women's under-48 kilograms fighting division.

Only Germany and Israel won more ju-jitsu gold medals - three apiece - while Thailand also added two silver medals, through Phattaraboonsorn in the women's ne-waza under-48kg and Orapa Senatham at women's fighting under-63kg.

Yuennan and Saengsriruang were awarded certificates by sponsor Protective Life at The World Games Plaza to celebrate their prize.

The World Games Athletes of the Day honour has been awarded to sport climbing, orienteering, fistball, tug of war, floorball, marathon canoe, finswimming, life saving, bowling, archery, karate and speed skating competitors already at Birmingham 2022.

The World Games 2022 is due to conclude today, but not before medals are awarded in 11 sports including squash, acrobatic gymnastics, canoe polo and korfball.

Lionel Ritchie is headlining the Closing Ceremony, where representatives of Chinese city Chengdu will be handed a World Games flag by International World Games Association President José Perurena.

Chendgu is scheduled to host the multi-sport event in 2025, with Birmingham's hosting having been delayed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.