Klāvs Vasks has been unanimously elected President of the Latvian Luge Federation (LKSF) at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Riga, ending the 22-year reign of Atis Strenga.

Former general secretary Dace Gods-Romanovska was elected vice-president while Kristaps Mauriņš, the current sports manager and coach of the Latvian national luge team, was voted to take over as general secretary.

Vasks ascended to the Presidency after Strenga decided against standing for another term.

Strenga will stay involved in luge, serving on the International Luge Federation (FIL) Sport Commission as well as the LKSF Board.

He was elected to a four-year term at the FIL Congress in Austria last month.

Vasks has not shied away from recognising the significance of his new role, but believes the LKSF team is capable of developing the sport.

"It [the Presidency] holds great responsibility towards the entire luge sports family and all fans," Vasks said.

Roberts Plūme, who won bronze at Beijing 2022, has been elected to the LKSF Board ©Getty Images

"The Latvian Luge Federation has grown and developed in the right direction over the last 20 years.

"A fantastic sports pyramid has been created to turn children and young people into Olympic medallists.

"I think this direction will continue so that we can find the best talent and enable them to stay in luge.

"We will try to work a lot on technical innovations that will give us an advantage over our competitors.

"The workload will be big, but we have a strong team.

"All of them are luge enthusiasts.

"I think if we continue like this, our success will not be lost."

International Luge Federation President Einars Fogelis attended the LKSF EGM ©Getty Images

In addition to Vasks, Strenga and Mauriņš, five more were elected to the LKSF Board, including Beijing 2022 Olympic bronze medallist Roberts Plūme and noted judge Normund Grava.

Four-time Olympian Iluta Gaile, Zinti Šaicān, the head coach of the Latvian junior and youth national teams, and Daci Ābeltiņa, the head of a luge school, also joined the Board.

Latvia is one of luge's leading nations.

Einars Fogelis, who was re-elected as President of the International Luge Federation last month, is from Latvia and attended the LKSF EGM.

So too did FIL executive director Christoph Schweiger and Edgars Severs, director of the sports department of the Latvian Ministry of Education and Science.

At the 2021 World Championships, Latvia tallied one silver and two bronze medals.

Jānis Strenga and Oskars Melbārdis secured the third-place medal in the two-man event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics before Elīza Tīruma, Kristers Aparjods, Mārtiņš Bots and Plūme combined to receive the same colour of medal four years later in the team contest.