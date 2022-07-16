Southeast Asian Games awarded to Laos in 2031 and Philippines in 2033

Laos and the Philippines have been ratified as the hosts of the respective 2031 and 2033 editions of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

The two countries were awarded the hosting rights by the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) Council at a meeting in Cambodian capital Phnom Penh.

It will be only the second time Laos has staged the SEA Games after capital Vientiane played host in 2009.

More than 3,000 athletes participated across 25 sports at that edition which marked the 50th anniversary of the Games.

It was also the first time the event had been held in a landlocked country.

The Philippines is a far more experienced host having staged the SEA Games on four previous occasions.





The nation first played host in 1981 before holding it in 1991, 2005 and 2019.

About 5,600 athletes competed in 56 sports at Philippines 2019 with the events held in capital Manila as well as Bulacan, Capas, Subic and Tarlac.

The last edition of the SEA Games was hosted in Hanoi in Vietnam in May this year after being postponed from November 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Confirmation of Laos and the Philippines as hosts means the SEAGF has secured locations for the next six editions of the biennial Games.

With next year’s Games due to take place in Cambodia, mainly in Phnom Penh, the Council confirmed in May that Thailand will play host in 2025 followed by Malaysia in 2027 and Singapore in 2029.