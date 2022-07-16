The United States, Canada, Britain a Team World have been announced as the four sides to compete in the first-ever Para Ice Hockey Women’s World Challenge.

The event in Green Bay in the US is being billed as a milestone for the sport and is hoped to eventually lead to Women’s World Championship taking place.

Para ice hockey is a mixed-gender sport at the Paralympic Games, but dominated by men.

Yu Jing from China was the only woman to play at Beijing 2022.

The US are the reigning Paralympic champions, having beaten Canada in the final for a fifth title in the last six Paralympics.

The Para Ice Hockey Women’s World Challenge is due to comprise a round-robin group phase followed by a final and match for the bronze medal.

Yu Jing was the only woman to play in Beijing 2022's Para ice hockey tournament ©Getty Images

Banking giant Citi is the presenting sponsor of the tournament and a founding partner of the International Paralympic Committee's new PARA SPORT programme.

"World Para Ice Hockey is thrilled to take this next step in developing women’s Para ice hockey worldwide, creating a tournament that will showcase the sport while also attracting new athletes to the ice and establishing a long-term pipeline to grow the game," World Para Ice Hockey manager Michelle Laflamme said.

"We are doing everything we can to create more and more opportunities for women’s national teams to showcase their talent, and for individuals or programmes new to the sport to obtain the skills to develop their game further."

Dates of August 26 to 28 have been set for the Para Ice Hockey Women’s World Challenge.

Team World will be made up of players from nations outside of Canada, Britain and the US.