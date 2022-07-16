Kyron McMaster will be seeking to defend his men's 400m hurdles title in Birmingham ©Getty Images

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) is set to send its biggest-ever team to a Commonwealth Games after selecting 19 athletes for Birmingham 2022.

Commonwealth Games champion Kyron McMaster headlines the 19-strong squad as he bids to defend his men’s 400 metres hurdles title in the English city.

McMaster made history at Gold Coast 2018 when he became the first athlete from the BVI to win a Commonwealth Games medal.

The British overseas territory will be keen to add to that success as it prepares for its ninth appearance at the Games.

McMaster has been named in a track and field team that includes Rikkoi Brathwaite in the 100m, Beyonce Defreitas in 200m, Deya Ericson in 100m hurdles, Adriano Gumbs in 400m and Arianna Hayde in heptathlon as well as Eldred Henry and Trevia Gumbs in shot put, Tynelle Gumbs in hammer throw and Diamante Gumbs in shot put and discus.

The BVI is also set to compete in women's 3x3 basketball for the first time and make its second cycling appearance after Neil Thomas featured at Melbourne 2006.

Darel Christopher and Sam Talbot are poised to represent the BVI in cycling, while Shauliqua Fahie, Mahkayla Pickering, Keithrece Smith and Joy Victor have been selected in the 3x3 basketball team.

Joe Chapman and Luca Reich have also been confirmed as the BVI squash representatives, competing in men’s singles and doubles.

Ephraim Pen, head of the British Virgin Islands Olympic Committee, is set to travel to Birmingham for the Games along with the organisation’s secretary general Lloyd Black and treasurer Mark Chapman, who is also the BVI’s Chef de Mission.