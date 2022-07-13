Bach meets with senior UN officials during US visit

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has met with senior United Nations (UN) officials including secretary general António Guterres and UN Women executive director Sima Bahous during his visit to the United States.

Bach met with Guterres at the UN's headquarters in New York, where the secretary general reportedly congratulated the IOC on its staging of the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympics.

The pair also discussed what the IOC has described as "the geopolitical situation".

German official Bach then met with UN Women executive director Bahous, discussing ways to further cooperate on projects supporting women and girls through sport.

Bahous wrote on Twitter afterwards that "sports is a powerful enabler of peace, inclusion and mutual respect".

Relations between the two global organisations are strong, with Guterres attending the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony earlier in the year.

Bach and Guterres met during the Winter Olympics, where the IOC President declared that both organisations "are about peace, understanding and solidarity".

Good to receive President Thomas Bach @iocmedia @Olympics. Important discussion on deepening our partnership & using #sports to promote gender equality, women & youth empowerment & sustainable development. #Sports is a powerful enabler of peace, inclusion & mutual respect. #SDG5 pic.twitter.com/prL73imj1y — Sima Bahous (@unwomenchief) July 12, 2022

Portuguese official Guterres' visit to the Winter Games in China was not without controversy, with a coalition of human rights groups urging the UN secretary general to decline his invite due to concerns about China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

Allegations include China using forced Uyghur labour, operating a mass surveillance programme, detaining thousands in internment camps, carrying out forced sterilisations and intentionally destroying Uyghur heritage in Xinjiang.

Beijing claims the camps are training centres designed to stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism, and denies the charges laid against it.

Michelle Bachelet travelled to China in May, the first time the UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights had visited the country since 2005.

Bach has also travelled to Birmingham in Alabama to attend the World Games as part of his ongoing visit of the US.