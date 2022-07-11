Defending champions Egypt get off to winning start at African Men’s Handball Championship

Defending champions Egypt got their defence of the African Men’s Handball Championship underway in style with a dominant win over Cameroon at the Hassan Moustafa Sports Hall.

The host nation recorded a 40-17 victory over their opponents in 6th of October, a city in Giza Governorate.

Tunisia, Egypt’s main threat, got their tournament off to a winning start with a 30-18 triumph against Group C opponents Nigeria.

In Group D, Angola stormed to a thumping win versus Zambia.

Tunisia started strong in Group C thanks to a 30-18 win over Nigeria ©Getty Images

They crushed their challengers 53-24, placing them top of the group with a far superior goal difference.

The other match in the group saw the Democratic Republic of Congo beat Senegal 31-26.

Six more matches are scheduled to take place tomorrow, including Cameroon playing Morocco.

In Group B, Guinea recorded a 35-22 win over Gabon.

A loss for Cameroon will see the country exit the competition in the opening round.