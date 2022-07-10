Cunha and Paltrinieri win on second leg of FINA Marathon Swim World Series

Brazilian Ana Marcela Cunha and Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy were victorious this weekend on the second leg of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Marathon Swim World Series in Paris in women's and men's competition.

Olympic champion Cunha finished the women's 10 kilometres race first in a time of 2hrs 00min 33.71sec, just two seconds in front of the silver medallist Sharon van Rouwendaal of The Netherlands.

Ginevra Taddeucci of Italy placed third, just 0.22 seconds behind the Dutch swimmer.

Viviane Jungblut of Brazil and Kareena Lee from Australia completed the top five, finishing within four seconds of the winner.

If Lee had taken the bronze medal, it would have been a carbon copy of the podium from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Gregorio Paltrinieri took the win in the men's 10 kilometres race ©Getty Images

Paltrinieri, the Olympic bronze medallist, claimed victory in the men's 10km in a time of 1:51:37.85.

He was able to hold off Hungarian Kristof Rasovszky, the Olympic silver medallist, by one second.

Nicholas Sloman of Australia was four seconds adrift of the Italian to take the bronze medal, beating Hungarian 18-year-old David Betlehem by a second.

Andrea Manzi from Italy finished fifth.

In the mixed 4x1500m relay, the Italian team of Giulia Gabbrielleschi, Martina de Memme, Dario Verani and Gregorio Paltrinieri won the gold medal by more than 12 seconds in a time of 1:07:51.74.

Moesha Johnson, Kareena Lee, Nicholas Sloman and Kyle Lee claimed silver for Australia in a photo finish after ending on the same time as a second Italian squad comprised of Ginevra Taddeucci, Barbara Pozzobon, Pasquale Sanzullo and Andrea Manzi.