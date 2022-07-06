The British Triathlon Federation has announced the creation of an open category, in a move that bans transgender athletes from competing in women’s events.

Following a review of its transgender policy, British Triathlon said that from January 1 2023 there will be two categories for competitive events - a female category, for athletes that are of the female sex at birth, and an open category, for individuals that are male, transgender or non-binary, whose sex assigned at birth is male.

The move makes British Triathlon the first sporting body in the United Kingdom to implement such a policy.

British Triathlon said it went through a "period of independent consultation" earlier this year to explore categorisation options for triathlon competition in Britain.

On its next steps the governing body said in a statement: "We’ll now take time to develop guidance for event organisers, clubs, officials and coaches, to share this autumn, before the policy comes into effect from January 1 2023.

"This guidance will support the implementation of this policy and serve to ensure that our sport continues to develop in being welcoming, supportive and inclusive for everyone."

British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries last month called on sporting bodies in the country to ban transgender athletes from female competitions ©Getty Images

Last month British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries called for national governing bodies to follow the lead of the International Swimming Federation, which passed new regulations at its Extraordinary Congress effectively banning trans athletes from participating in women’s competition.

FINA last month announced an updated policy requiring trans women to have transitioned by the age of 12 or prove they have "not experienced any part of male puberty beyond Tanner Stage 2" to participate in women’s competitions.

The International Olympic Committee has given responsibility to International Federations to form transgender policies, insisting it "cannot come forward with one short rule that fits everybody."

The International Rugby League has opted to ban transgender players from women's international matches until it has been able to conduct further research.

The updated British Triathlon policy is set to be introduced from the start of next year, and is due to be reviewed in September 2024.