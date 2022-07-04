The International Judo Federation (IJF) is staging webinars on current anti-doping rules as the Paris 2024 Olympic qualification cycle gets underway.

The webinars will be held for five weeks in partnership with the International Testing Agency (ITA).

They will be in English with simultaneous translation available in Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian, and Spanish.

The course is free to register for and participants who complete all five weeks will receive an IJF certificate.

As part of the IJF’s educational development plan, in the future every active judoka, coach or team official will be required to complete an anti-doping educational course in order to attend IJF World Judo Tour events.

The IJF is running a five-week anti-doping webinar series in partnership with the ITA ©Getty Images

This ruling will come into effect for the 2023 World Championships which are set to take place in Doha in Qatar, although dates have not been confirmed yet.

The first session in the series is an introduction to anti-doping and will give an overview of the system, rights and responsibilities, and anti-doping rule violations.

Doping control process will be covered in the second talk on June 7 with a focus on test procedures and athlete biological passports.

The third week sees medications, supplements, the prohibited list, and therapeutic use exemptions discussed before the principles and values of clean sport in week four.

July 28 will see the webinars with a talk on out-of-competition testing including requirements of testing pools and the use of the anti-doping administration and management system (ADAMS).