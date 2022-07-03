Forythe sets sights on Paris 2024 after being called up to Britain's Para taekwondo team

Keira Forsythe has been called up as the newest member of Britain's Para taekwondo squad and is determined to qualify for Paris 2024.

Forsythe is no stranger to competition as she already made her international debut at last month's European Championships.

The 24-year-old will now look to maximise her opportunities as a full-time athlete at the National Taekwondo Centre.

"Three years ago, just after I had had my amputation, an Olympian I knew put me in touch with Andrew Deer, the coach of the GB Para squad," said Forsythe, who hails from Wrexham.

"He then sent me through the talent portal on the GB Taekwondo website.

"So, it's virtually three years to the day, I am here as a full-time athlete which is so exciting.

"I have had access to amazing facilities and top-class coaching during that time to get me to where I am now.

"Now, I am ready for high-level competitions like the Europeans which, results-wise didn't go how I wanted, but it was another great learning experience.

"I am just so excited to get stuck in and make my mark."

She joins a squad which has enjoyed success at the highest level.

Team-mates Beth Munro and Amy Truesdale won silver and bronze, respectively at Tokyo 2020.

Truesdale and Joe Lane also gained podium places at last year’s Para World Championships while all three medalled at the 2022 Para European Championships.

Forsythe had her left arm amputated in 2019 after years of pain.

In 2012 she broke her wrist while walking her dog after it ran to chase a squirrel while her arm was in the plastic handle of a retractable lead.

The incident left her in constant pain before the amputation.