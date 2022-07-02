Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands timed his sprint to perfection, pipping Belgium's Wout van Aert and Denmark's Mads Pedersen on the line to claim the second stage of this year's Tour de France here.

Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo ignited hope of a home victory in front of a partisan Nyborg crowd when he hit the front with 500 metres to go, but he was beaten by Jakobsen of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, who edged the Dane and Jumbo-Visma's van Aert in the three-way tussle for the line.

Jakobsen completed the 202.2-kilometre course in 4 hrs 34 min 34 secs to secure his first Tour de France stage success.

"Today is incredible," said Jakobsen.

"It has been a long process.

"A lot of people have helped me along the way and this was to pay them back, so they can see it was not for nothing.

"I am extremely happy to win.

"The legs were pain but this is what we train for and why we race.

"I have been dreaming about this for 15 years."

"A lot of people helped me along the way, this was to pay them back, so that it was not all for nothing"#TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/TuUyVqeImZ — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 2, 2022

Despite finishing second for the second day in a row, van Aert will take the yellow jersey from compatriot Yves Lampaert of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl who was among several riders that crashed on the Great Belt Bridge.

Slovenia's UAE Team Emirates star Tadej Pogačar, two-time winner and defending champion, also lost time in the collision but sits in third position in the general classification behind Lampaert and van Aert.

After persistent rain in yesterday's individual time trial in Copenhagen, riders were treated to sunshine in Roskilde.

With the sun on their backs, four riders, including Denmark's Magnus Cort Nielsen, soon broke away.

The EF Education-EasyPost rider was joined by Norway's Sven Erik Bystrøm of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert and B&B Hotels - KTM duo Cyril Barthe and Pierre Rolland.

The four riders went shoulder to shoulder as they approached the hill section of the course.

Yves Lampaert was among several riders to go down in a huge crash on the Great Belt Bridge ©Getty Images

Roared on by the home fans, Nielsen looked inspired, overtaking Bystrøm to ensure the climber's jersey on the second day.

Bystrøm then went alone, establishing a decent lead only to be reeled in by the chasing pack with 30km to go.

The riders jostled for position as they arrived at the 18km long Great Belt Bridge that was set to be a determining factor in the race.

Lampaert, who claimed a surprise victory in yesterday's individual time trial, was among the bunch only to crash on the left-hand side of the road along with other riders.

The Belgian managed to get back up to join the back of the peloton along with Colombian Rigoberto Urán of EF Education-EasyPost who suffered a heavy fall.

The closing moments were gripping as the home fans greeted Pedersen as he set his sights on victory only for Jakobsen to snatch top spot.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow with the final stage in Denmark, with riders set for a 182km traverses from Veijl to Sønderborg.