Ukraine's London 2012 4x400 metres bronze medallist Anna Ryzhykova and Ugandan 800m world champion Halimah Nakaayi are among 12 nominations for six available places on the World Athletics Athletes’ Commission.

Elections will take place between July 15 to 20 during the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, with all accredited athletes eligible to vote.

To be eligible for nomination, athletes must have participated in at least one of the past two editions of the World Athletics Championships, or in the most recent Olympic Games, or be a competitor at this year’s World Championships.

The other prospective Athletes' Commission members are Bulgaria's 2012 European 100m champion Ivet Lalova-Collio, Turkey’s 2017 world 200m champion Ramil Guliyev, Switzerland's European 400m hurdles champion Lea Sprunger, Lithuania’s 2016 European high jump silver medallist Airinė Palšytė, Italy’s world indoor high jump bronze medallist Alessia Trost, Latvian long jumper Lauma Griva, European 400m bronze medallist Lisanne de Witte of The Netherlands, Japan’s Tokyo 2020 20 kilometres race walk bronze medallist Toshikazu Yamanishi, Canada's 2015 Pan American 3,000m steeplechase champion Matthew Hughes and Ecuadorian marathon runner Andrea Bonilla.

The six outgoing members are Canada’s race walker Iñaki Gómez, the 2003 world 100m champion Kim Collins of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Poland’s three-time European 800m champion Adam Kszczot, Germany’s Rio 2016 javelin champion Thomas Röhler, Ivana Vuleta (née Španović) of Serbia, the Rio 2016 long jump bronze medallist, and Benita Willis of Australia, the 2004 world cross country champion.

Renaud Lavillenie, chair of the World Athletics Athletes' Commission, has welcomed the nomination of 12 athletes for six vacant places, with an election due this month ©Getty Images

Athletes' role in decision-making within World Athletics was recognised and embedded with the governance and integrity reforms approved in December 2016.

Since 2019, the chair and one other member of the Athletes’ Commission - one man and one woman - have been full voting members of the World Athletics Council.

The athletes currently holding these positions on the Council are France’s former world pole vault record-holder Renaud Lavillenie, as chair, and New Zealand’s double Olympic shot put champion Dame Valerie Adams, as deputy chair.

"It has been an exciting, but also a challenging few years since our last Athletes’ Commission elections in Doha in 2019," said Lavillenie.

"For the first time in history, two Athletes’ Commission members have held voting seats on the World Athletics Council, giving more weight to the athlete’s voice at the leadership level of our sport.

"The six athletes to be elected from this exciting group of 12 candidates will join a strong and experienced group of Commission members, and I am sure will pay a great contribution to the future of athletics, always with the athlete community’s best interests at heart.

"I wish all the candidates good luck and would like to encourage all athletes competing at the World Athletics Championships next month to use their voice and vote for those who they think will best represent them on the Athletes’ Commission."