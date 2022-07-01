Alamitos Beach in California, the proposed site for triathlon at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, is set to host the Legacy Triathlon for the third time later this month.

The event was established in 2019 and is the first Olympic and Paralympic sport to set up an annual competition in the area as part of the "Los Angeles footprint" before the Games.

Competition over three days is to incorporate the National Para Triathlon Championships as the finale and fifth leg of the new Paratriathlon Development Series, starting on July 17.

This was established "to provide increased domestic, competitive opportunities for the nation's emerging and up-and-coming Para triathletes", USA Triathlon said.

There are six Para triathlon sports classes at the Championships, with athletes facing a 750-metre swim, 22 kilometres on the bike before ending with a run over 5km.

2016 Paralympic champion Grace Norman was a winner at the inaugural event on the proposed LA 28 course in 2019 ©Getty Images

The Championships have a prize fund of $36,750 (£30,614/ €35,343) provided by USA Triathlon, the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) and sponsors Toyota.

United States elite Para triathletes are this year receiving the same funding as US triathletes as part of efforts to make the sport more professional.

The Legacy Triathlon programme is also to include the Americas Triathlon Cup, an event for developing triathletes which is also planned for July 17.

The race is expected to feature competitors who will be contenders at either the Paris 2024 or Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Age group sprint-distance races are scheduled for July 16.

Race entry for all 15-19-year-old athletes is free as part of USA Triathlon;s "youth and junior stimulus package" to encourage new participants in the sport.

The weekend begins on July 15 with sessions to be held with the Los Angeles Sport Council's "Ready Set Gold" programme.

These include a youth event for 13 to 16-year-olds scheduled for July 15, designed to provide an introduction to the "intersection of technology, gaming and sport", to be held at the headquarters of Zwift, a virtual sports and exercise company in Long Beach.