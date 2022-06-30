The remaining tickets for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup are to go back on sale on Tuesday (July 5) now that qualification for the competition has finished.

A total of 1.8 million tournament tickets have been sold already with less than five months to go.

The top 10 countries for ticket sales include Canada, England, France, Germany, India, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, as well as the hosts.

This new sales period is to close on August 16, meaning fans will have over five weeks to buy tickets.

"Fans are encouraged to plan their trip to Qatar carefully and stay away from unauthorised websites and fake/invalid tickets," said FIFA in a statement, adding that only their website was legitimate for purchasing.

Qatar is to become the smallest nation to host the World Cup, later this year ©Getty Images

Individual tickets are available across four price categories, with category four tickets reserved for Qatari citizens.

Fans are able to purchase up to six tickets per match and a maximum of 60 across the tournament.

Dedicated allocation is available for disabled people.

The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 18.