Former UEFA President Michel Platini has expressed disgust at his trial and claims he is battling "injustice" as he and former FIFA President Sepp Blatter plead their case against fraud allegations.

The pair are awaiting a verdict set for July 8 decided by the Federal Criminal Court of Bellinzona in Switzerland.

Platini and Blatter are on trial faced with charges of fraud, embezzlement and corruption related to a secret payment of CHF2 million (£1.6 million/$2 million/€1.9 million) between the two former powerbrokers.

Blatter is accused of illegally transferring the money to the former France captain in 2011 but both have denied any wrongdoing.

"I am armoured against injustice," said Platini, as reported by Swiss broadcaster RTS.

"When we played football matches, which we lost because of a referee's decision, for 20 to 30 years, we are a little shielded.

"But injustice hurts much more for loved ones, family, children, grandchildren, because they are not prepared to suffer such injustices.

"I am attacking two very strong organisations: Swiss justice and the billions of FIFA.

"It's hard to fight them, but I still fight against them because I know there is a collusion and they did a lot of things between themselves.

"Humanly, you are in the fight, the battle.

"It's something I like and have always liked.

"I don't give up, I won't give up and I will go all the way."

Blatter and Platini were banned for eight years by the FIFA Ethics Committee in relation to the payments in 2015, with this reduced to six years on appeal.

Blatter said earlier in the trial that the payment was part of a "gentleman's agreement" with Platini.

"Our affair will not end here, because I think that there is a shameful system at FIFA level which does, but that, I understood very late, that there is money for to be elected, to give, and that there are all these commissions - ethics commission, CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) - which are the armed wing to protect themselves," added Platini, who filed a complaint in Paris last April against current FIFA President Gianni Infantino for "active influence peddling" and against Marco Villiger, former legal director of FIFA, for "complicity in trafficking of active influence".

"FIFA is held by an administration which has all the means to protect itself.

"It's hard to beat them."

Last week Platini spoke of his confidence that "justice" will prevail but now he is far less assured and has seemingly given up hope.

"I have lost, FIFA has already won.

"It's been seven years since they stripped me of any ambition I could possibly have had within world football.

"It's finished.

"Seven years is over, they won.

"Moreover, there is a man who worked in FIFA communications who said: 'in any case, who cares, even if there is nothing, because in seven years, professionally he will be dead.'"