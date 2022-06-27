National Olympic Committee of Ukraine President Sergey Bubka has hailed the Olympic Movement’s "unprecedented solidarity" with his country which remains under attack from Russian forces.

Bubka made his comments following Olympic Day and said Ukraine felt the "value of peace more acutely than ever".

This year's Olympic Day aimed to promote the message "Together for a Peaceful World" with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and International Federations (IFs) using the #MoveForPeace hashtag on social media.

The event, held annually on June 23 to commemorate the founding of the IOC, is being staged against the backdrop of Russia's ongoing military assault on Ukraine.

According to United Nations, at least 4,677 citizens have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion on February 24 but it believes the true figure is far higher.

More than 7.5 million people have fled Ukraine, while the combined military death toll is thought to exceed 20,000.

Aiming to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the IOC launched a Solidarity Fund in March to support the country's Olympic community.

Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect have proven their strength in action. We are together! With strong belief in the victory of Ukraine and Ukrainian sport wins!

So far, more than $2 million (£1.5 million/€1.8 million) is said to have been donated to the initiative thanks to support from NOCs and IFs.

With war continuing to impact Ukraine, IOC member Bubka stressed the importance of the "unifying power of sport" and thanked the Olympic Movement for its support to his country.

"Ukraine has always appreciated and loved sports, was committed to the ideals underlying the Olympic Movement – equality and respect," said Bubka, a pole vault gold medallist at the Seoul 1988 Olympics.

"Now, at a time when the war has come to the Ukrainian land, when we feel the value of peace more acutely than ever, this day is of particular importance.

"The Olympic principles of unity, friendship and support have shown their strength in action.

"We are very grateful to the Olympic Movement and the world sports community for unprecedented solidarity with Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian sports community inspires to overcome difficulties, losses and continue to move forward with its example and victories.

"So let the achievements of our athletes and their support give everyone optimism and faith in their own strength and resilience.

"After all, in sports we are very often forced to overcome ourselves, sport brings up willpower and character.

Ukraine remains under attack by Russian forces as rescuers work outside a damaged residential building hit by missiles in Kyiv ©Getty Images

"May the blue and yellow flag fly proudly over the whole of Ukraine as soon as possible in the peaceful sky in honour of our joint victories.

"We are together.

"With faith in the victory of Ukraine and Ukrainian sports."

IOC President Thomas Bach had also used Olympic Day to reiterate the role sport can play in building bridges during what he described as "divisive and confrontational times".

"The Olympic Games, which unite the entire world in peaceful competition, are a powerful symbol of peace," said Bach.

"Our Olympic mission is not a political mission.

"Our Olympic mission is a humanitarian mission."

Russian and Belarusian athletes have been barred by a large majority of International Federations following recommendations by the IOC in response to the war in Ukraine.

But IOC members from both countries and the Russian Olympic Committee and National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus have avoided direct sanctions.

Bach has also previously admitted that the IOC's relationship with the Russian Government had "dramatically deteriorated".