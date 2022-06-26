Alexander Slafkovský narrowly won the men's C1 contest at the Canoe Slalom World Cup in Ljubljana, edging out the host nation's Luka Božič.

The 39-year-old Slovakian completed the course in 1min 26.27sec, buoyed by a brilliant middle section, and that was enough to beat Božič by 0.17.

Božič was left to rue a two-second penalty on gate six, when his paddle clipped the gate.

A second Slovenian, Benjamin Savšek, was third, 0.56sec behind Slafkovský.

Mallory Franklin of Britain won the women's C1 race, a day after coming second in the K1.

Franklin completed the course in 1:35.52, making the most of the absence of Jessica Fox.

Australia's Fox beat Franklin in yesterday's K1 final, as well as the C1 final at last year's Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Evy Leibfarth from the United States was second, 1.75sec behind Franklin, and Germany's Elena Lilik was 4.99 off the leader in third place.

Extreme canoe finals are scheduled later.

After the World Cup in Ljubljana, the next major slalom event on the International Canoe Federation calendar is the Canoe Slalom World Championships, due to take place in Augsburg in Germany from July 26 to 31.

