Olympic gold medal-winning trio crush US at Archery World Cup in Paris

Tokyo 2020 champions South Korea dominated the United States in the men's team recurve final at the Archery World Cup in Paris.

The exact same trio that won Olympic gold at last year's postponed Games, Kim Woo-jin, Kim Je-deok, and Oh Jin-hyek, won in scintillating style in the French capital.

They took a 6-0 win against the US' double world champion Brady Ellison, Jack Williams, and Matthew Requa.

The whitewash scoreline gives an unfair reflection on the match for the Americans who only scored five fewer points than their opponents across the three sets, losing 57-56, 56-55, 56-53.

Turkey secured the bronze medal with a 5-1 win against Ukraine.

Ellison eventually managed to get his hands on a gold medal as he teamed up with World Championships runner-up Casey Kaufhold to beat Spain's Miguel Alvarino Garcia and Leyre Fernandez Infante 5-1 in the mixed team recurve decider.

The duel got off to a tense start as the teams shared the spoils in the first set following a 36-36 draw before the US prevailed 38-37 and 37-36 in the remaining shoot-outs.

Rick van der Ven and Olympic silver medallist Gaby Schloesser of The Netherlands made up the top three following a 6-0 victory against Slovenia's Den Habjan Malavašič and Ana Umer.

É ouro! 🥇

Marcus D'Almeida é campeão da Copa do Mundo de Tiro com Arco em Paris! 🏆👏#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/nXzcmiKLq2 — World Archery (@worldarchery) June 26, 2022

Chinese Taipei won the final team gold in the women's event courtesy of Peng Chia-Mao, Kuo Tzu Ying, and Lei Chien-Ying.

The threesome went undefeated in three sets to beat India's Ankita Bhakat Simranjeet Kaur, and Deepika Kumari 5-1 while Germany won bronze after beating Turkey 5-1.

Peng was unable to secure a double as she lost 6-4 to Japan's Agu Utano in the women's individual recurve final in a match that went down to the wire.

The 23-year-old won her first gold medal at a World Cup as she came from behind to win 24-24, 25-29, 27-27, 29-27, 29-28.

South Korea's Choi Mi-sun beat Penny Healey of Britain 6-5 to win individual bronze.

Yankton 2021 World Championships silver medallist Marcus D'Almeida secured the final gold medal of the day in the men's individual recurve final with a tense 6-5 victory against South Korea's Kim Je-deok.

Kim's Oh made the podium again as he beat Dan Olaru of Moldova 7-3 to win bronze.