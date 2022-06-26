Double Olympic gold medallist Lizzy Yarnold and Olympic relay bronze medallist Anyika Onuora are taking part in National School Sport Week to highlight the importance of sport in school.

The celebrations coincided with Olympic Day, which takes place on June 23 every year.

The British Olympic Association (BOA) are working with children's charity the Youth Sports Trust for its annual awareness campaign about mental health and well-being through activity.

"We are delighted to be partnering with the Youth Sport Trust on this fun initiative," said BOA chief executive Andy Anson.

"An important part of our remit is to bring together and inspire the nation through the power of Olympic sport, and inspiring young people to develop and maintain an active lifestyle is a vital element.

"It will be great to see our athletes sharing their stories and encouraging the next generation to reap the benefits of involvement in sport at every level."

On Monday (June 20) Onuora, Mountain Bike World Cup winner Grant Ferguson, European judo champion Gemma Howell and wheelchair rugby Olympic champion Aaron Phipps attended a primary school in Sutton Coldfield for a school sports day event.

On Thursday (June 23), skeleton star Yarnold visited a primary school in Christchurch to participate in workshops around the theme of belonging, while Olympic hockey bronze medallist Sarah Jones did the same in a school in Liverpool.

London 2012 gymnastics team bronze medallist Sam Oldham took part in activities in Nottingham, while former world indoor champion sprinter Richard Kilty was in Hartlepool and 2014 bobsleigh medallist Joel Fearon met pupils in Peterborough.