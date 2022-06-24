World Lacrosse has entered a partnership with the United States-based National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE), vowing to develop a trans-inclusive participation policy for the sport.

World Lacrosse and the NCTE aim to have a policy in place by the end of the year that promotes a safe and welcoming environment for those involved in lacrosse.

"World Lacrosse aims to progressively advance our sport in a way that fits our modern and ever-evolving society," said World Lacrosse President Sue Redfern.

"We will engage in this partnership with an open and inclusive mindset, putting any past assumptions or outdated principles aside, while drawing on knowledge from leading experts in close consultation with our athletes."

The process is being driven by the World Lacrosse Diversity and Opportunity Commission, which was established in 2020 and is chaired by Sabah Cambrelen, the World Lacrosse director of diversity and inclusion.

The updated code will replace World Lacrosse's existing gender determination policy that allowed participation by transgender women based on testosterone levels.

There’s so many attacks on trans athletes that it’s encouraging to see this ray of light in the darkness. Proud of the rockstars on @TransEquality staff https://t.co/SiLcY9aP6B — Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen (@TransRigo) June 9, 2022

The new policy will be guided by the International Olympic Committee framework on fairness, inclusion and non-discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sex variations that was released late last year and is built on principals of inclusion and non-discrimination.

"This partnership between World Lacrosse and NCTE is a ground-breaking opportunity for our organisations to work together to craft an updated inclusion policy that will ensure that all lacrosse players are able to continue to enjoy the sport that they love for years to come," said NCTE executive director Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen.

"Lacrosse can be an example to other sports on how to create an environment of mutual respect, dignity and fairness for all."

Transgender participation in sport has been a divisive topic and several International Federations are reviewing their eligibility rules.

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) reignited the debate this month when it voted to effectively ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s events.

Under FINA’s new rules, athletes are required to have completed transition by the age of 12 to be eligible to compete in female races - a move that has been condemned by transgender advocates.