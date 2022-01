Paris 2024 has announced France Télévisions as the host nation’s official broadcaster of the Paralympic Games.

As part of the deal for exclusive French audio-visual and digital rights, France Télévisions has agreed to capture and broadcast all the sports for the first time in the history of the Paralympics, according to Paris 2024.

France 2 and France 3 - the broadcaster’s two main channels - are set to offer 24-hour exposure of the Games with 300 hours of free live coverage - a move that organisers hope can help elevate the Paralympics to the "next level".

The agreement means France Télévisions has now secured the broadcasting rights for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Paris 2024 claims the latest acquisition "reinforces the status of France’s leading media organisation" as the national broadcaster of the Games.

With the joint aim of "changing the way society looks at disability", Paris 2024 and France Télévisions have pledged to highlight the performances and achievements of Paralympic athletes.

It has been claimed that the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris will be about "changing the way society looks at disability" ©Paris 2024

Over the next two-and-a-half years in the build-up to the Games, France Télévisions is set to promote the careers of French champion Para athletes on magazine shows Tout Le Sport and Stade 2, as well as on its digital platforms.

"France Télévisions is extremely proud to have been awarded rights to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games," said France Télévisions President Delphine Ernotte Cunci.

"With the Olympic and Paralympic Games, we will be making the entirety of the greatest sporting event of the next few years accessible to all French people.

"In 2024, both the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be accessible on public broadcast channels, with the same ambition of exposure.

"I hope that the Paralympic Games and the 30 months that separate us from the event will be an opportunity to promote para sports in France like never before."

Paris 2024 has entrusted the Olympic Broadcasting Services with the responsibility of producing images of the Paralympics for all broadcasting partners.

A global tendering process was launched by the Organising Committee last October with broadcasters urged to submit their bids by early December.

Paris 2024 claimed it set "ambitious criteria" for selecting the national broadcaster for the Paralympic Games.

France Télévisions is set to provide 300 hours of live coverage of the Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

"In 2024, our country will host the Summer Paralympic Games for the first time in its history," said Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

"Paris 2024's ambition is to make this event an unforgettable celebration of sport, worthy of the determination and achievements of Paralympic athletes.

"As the official broadcaster of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in France, France Télévisions will take the media coverage and popular excitement around the event to a new level.

"With France Télévisions, we share the same desire to showcase Paralympic athletes and in particular the young generation who will help France win in Paris 2024, to make the French public aware of their performances and their unique backgrounds, and to seize this historic opportunity to bring about a lasting change in the way society views disability."

Paris is scheduled to play host to the next Paralympics from August 28 to September 8 in 2024.