Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith and heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson headline England's 72-strong athletics squad for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Asher-Smith, a world 200 metres champion, is set to run in the 100m and 4x100m relay as she eyes home success in the English city.

Johnson-Thompson, a 2019 world gold medallist, will be aiming to retain her Commonwealth Games title she achieved at Gold Coast 2018.

Other medal contenders in England’s squad include Olympic 800m silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson and European 400m champion and British record-holder Matthew Hudson-Smith.

Birmingham-born Hudson-Smith said he was looking forward to competing at the redeveloped Alexander Stadium - a track he has been running on since he was 10 years old with Birchfield Harriers Athletics Club.

"It’s a great honour to be selected," said Hudson-Smith.

"It's my third Commonwealth Games selection and I think this one means the most especially as it’s a home championship.

"It will mean a lot to be able to compete at home in front of friends and family and represent England again.

"I've been training at the Alexander Stadium since I was 10 so it will be quite an emotional rollercoaster for me, but with all the training and the experiences that I’ve gone through I feel like I am a lot more prepared than I’ve ever been.

"It’s going to be fun, exciting, scary but I am looking forward to it."

📣 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝘼𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩

We're delighted to announce our 72 talented Track & Field athletes who've been selected to represent Team England at Birmingham 2022🥳Who's excited to watch them conquer the Alexander Stadium this summer?👏 #BringItHome pic.twitter.com/5k4DCQ8Tk8 — Team England (@TeamEngland) June 22, 2022

Hudson-Smith has been named as England’s sole male 400m runner, while Victoria Ohuruogu and Jodie Williams are also set to run the distance.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Reece Prescod, Imani-Lara Lansiquot and Daryll Neita are set to join Asher-Smith in running the 100m, while Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes and Neita have been selected to compete in the 200m.

Max Burgin, Ben Pattison, Alex Bell and Hodgkinson are due to represent England in the 800m, with Katie Snowden, Elliot Giles and Matt Stonier running the 1500m.

Jess Judd, Amy-Eloise Markovc, Calli Thackery, Sam Atkin, Patrick Dever and Marc Scott are set to tackle the 5,000m.

Judd, Markovc, Atkin, Dever and Scott are also due to participate in the 10,000m along with Samantha Harrison, while Georgina Schwiening and Jonny Mellor are down for the marathon.

England’s 10km race walkers have been named as Tom Bosworth and Callum Wilkinson, while Lizzie Bird, Aimee Pratt and Zak Seddon are set to compete in the 3,000m steeplechase.

Tade Ojora, Andrew Pozzi and Joshua Zeller have been selected to run the men’s 110m hurdles with Cindy Sember tackling the women’s 100m hurdles.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson will be aiming for back-to-back Commonwealth Games gold medals ©Getty Images

Jessie Knight, Lina Nielsen and Chris McAlister are poised to compete in the 400m hurdles.

High jumpers Joel Clarke-Khan, Emily Borthwick, Morgan Lake and Laura Zialor, long jumpers Jazmin Sawyers and Lorraine Ugen, plus triple jumpers Ben Williams and Naomi Metzger have also been named in England’s squad.

Holly Bradshaw, Molly Caudery, Sophie Cook, Harry Coppell, Adam Hague and Owen Heard are set to compete in the pole vault, with Sophie McKinna, Scott Lincoln, Divine Oladipo and Amelia Strickler due to represent England in the shot put.

Discus throwers Lawrence Okoye, Jade Lally and Divine Oladipo have also been selected along with hammer throwers Joseph Ellis, Nick Miller and Craig Murch.

Johnson-Thompson will be joined in the heptathlon by Holly Mills and Jade O’Dowda, while Harry Kendall is England’s only decathlete.

England’s women’s 4x100m team features Asher-Smith, Neita, Lansiquot, Desiree Henry, and Asha Philip, while Gemili, Mitchell-Blake, Prescod, Hughes, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Jona Efoloko are set to battle it out for places in the men’s 4x100m quartet.

Ohuruogu, Williams, Jessie Knight, Laviai Nielsen, Lina Nielsen and Ama Pipi have been selected in England’s women’s 4x400m team.