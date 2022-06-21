Work to build the Universiade Village for the 2023 Summer World University Games in Yekaterinburg is continuing despite the postponement of the event.

According to Russia’s official state news agency TASS, the complex located in the Novokoltsovsky district of Yekaterinburg remains under construction.

The Russian city was due to stage the International University Sports Federation's (FISU) flagship event from August 8 to 19 next only for it to be pushed back in response to Russia’s military assault of Ukraine.

It was reported in April that the construction of the Universiade Village, costing an estimated RUB 39 billion (£372 million/$486 million/€447 million) to build, was more than 65 per cent complete.

Danil Znachkov, deputy general director of developers Sinara-Development, told TASS that a "roadmap" was set to be established to transfer the Universiade Village to Ural Federal University as part of plans for it to become a university campus at the conclusion of the Games.

"There is a certain procedure," said Znachkov.

Yekaterinburg was due to host next year's Summer World University Games only for it to be postponed ©Ekat 2023

"Since the Ural Federal University is a federal structure, it means that today a roadmap is being developed together with them and the Ministry of Education, which will provide for its own deadlines.

"We also participate, as responsible contractors do not abandon the object at the stage of transfer to the state customer.

"We had several large projects in our luggage, including transfers to federal ownership."

There are five hostel complexes for 11,500 athletes in the Village, as well as a medical centre, an athletics track and training field, a community centre and food court, and the Aquatics Palace which covers 60,000 square metres.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin, a former FISU President, claimed last month that the postponement of the 2023 Summer World University Games was to preserve the integrity of university sport.