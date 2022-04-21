The construction of the Universiade Village for the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Yekaterinburg 2023 Summer World University Games is at more than 65 per cent completion, according to the general director of the contractors.

Timur Ufimtsev, general director of company Sinara-Development, gave an update on the building of facilities for next year's event.

"Some of the facilities are being commissioned this year, for example, two dormitory complexes, so their degree of readiness is the highest," said Ufimtsev, as reported by Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"Some of the facilities were laid only this year."

He added that the cost of facilities had not increased, despite the increase of building materials and changes to supplies due to sanctions put on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

"Today, the cost of the Universiade Village is 39 billion rubles (£372 million/$486 million/€447 million)," said Ufimtsev.

"Of course, in connection with the well-known events, we receive signals from both sides that there is an increase in prices, problems with logistics, with supplies, but today all regulatory the base has been damaged, and this allows us to use other analogous facilities very quickly.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has put the hosting of the 2023 World University Games in Russia, in doubt ©Getty Images

"Today, it is impossible to say that the Universiade facilities have risen in price - neither legally, nor physically, nor in fact.

"We do not promise that this will not happen, but legally today it is not happened, and we really hope that we will remain at the price that I stated."

There are five hostel complexes for 11,500 athletes in the Village, as well as a medical centre, an athletics track and training field, a community centre and food court, and the Aquatics Palace which covers 60,000 square metres.

The Yekaterinburg 2023 FISU Summer World University Games are scheduled to be held from August 3 to 19.

However, doubts continue over whether the University Games will take place as planned, with the International Olympic Committee still recommending events be kept out of Russia and Belarus - and a ban on their athletes - due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The programme has 18 sports, with 246 sets of medals on the line.