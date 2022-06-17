The World Games participants no longer require negative COVID-19 test to enter the US

Updated regulations from the United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are set to apply at the upcoming World Games in Birmingham, with participants no longer requiring a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry, although they will need to be fully vaccinated.

The World Games is due to be held from July 7 to 17, and the International World Games Association (IWGA) announced that, following consultation with the Organising Committee, it would adapt its COVID-19 policy to reflect updated CDC guidance.

As of Sunday (June 12), the requirement for entrants to the US to present a negative COVID-19 test has been dropped.

However, participants at Birmingham 2022 must be fully inoculated with an approved COVID-19 vaccine to enter the country, unless religiously or medically exempt.

The US has the world's highest number of cases and deaths since the beginning of the pandemic according to World Health Organization statistics.

More than 85 million infections have been recorded, and more than one million people have died.

The World Games are due to be held in Birmingham from July 7 to 17 ©TWG2022

IWGA chief executive Joachim Gossow also urged those travelling to the US to ensure that they have a valid visa.

"There will be no exceptions," he warned.

"Those who do not have a visa will not be able to enter the USA and will miss out on their participation in the Games, which promise to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

More than 3,600 athletes from 108 nations are expected to compete at the Birmingham 2022 World Games.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is expected to be among the high-profile officials in attendance.

The World Games were delayed by one year because of the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with the last edition held in Wrocław in Poland in 2017.

Thirty-four sports are on this year's programme.