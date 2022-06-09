Tickets which allow holders to attended multiple World Games events on the same day for $35 (£28/€33) have been launched by organisers in Birmingham.

The World Games 2022 is selling Day Passes from July 8 to July 17 - every day of competition.

As many as 15 sports are covered by the Day Pass on selected days.

For example, on July 15, a Day Pass grants access to ju-jitsu, squash, lacrosse, billiards, archery, korfball, muaythai, canoe polo, gymnastics, flying disc, tug of war, sport climbing, beach handball, wheelchair rugby and waterski and wakeboard events.

Drone racing, sumo, inline hockey and powerlifting are among further sports included on other days.

"The World Games 2022 is an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch amazing sports and athletes in-person, and we want to be able to offer that opportunity to as many as possible,” chief executive Nick Sellers said.

Sixes lacrosse is among the events cover by a Day Pass ©USA Lacrosse

"That’s the idea behind the $35 Day Pass.

"Fans with a Day Pass can see as many exciting competitions in a single day as they want.

"And with our Ride the Line system, they can get free rides to most venues."

The Ride the Line scheme is a series of free shuttle buses set to be employed to transport spectators to and from venues - all while causing little disruption for the rest of Birmingham, it is claimed.

Action is due to unfold in the Alabama city from July 7 to 17, having been delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic and associated postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

July 7 is reserved for the Opening Ceremony.

Organisers have pledged to donate $1 (£0.80/€0.95) from each Day Pass ticket to a fund benefitting Ukrainian athletes.

Competitors from Russia and Belarus have been banned from the event in response to the war in Ukraine.