Doping cover-ups and more than $10 million missing - Aján condemned in weightlifting corruption inquiry

More than $10million (£7.9 million/€8.84 million) is unaccounted for, 40 doping positives have been covered up, and vote-buying was rampant at the past two electoral congresses of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

These were the key findings of an independent investigation into corruption in weightlifting, which was made public today by the Canadian law professor Richard McLaren, who led the investigation.

McLaren was scathing in his criticism of Tamás Aján and his "autocratic, authoritarian leadership" of the IWF, where he served as general secretary and President for 44 years.

Mclaren said Aján was "obsessed with control", and created "a culture of fear" that prevailed even after he was suspended in January.

Vote-buying at elections was carried out by "vote brokers" who paid cash for votes not just for Aján as President, but for his supporters to gain seats on the IWF Executive Board.

The investigation was carried out after the broadcast of a documentary, Lord of the Lifters, on the German state channel ARD in January.

Aján stood aside during the investigation and resigned on April 15, leaving the American Ursula Papandrea to take over as Acting President.

The key findings of the McLaren Independent Weightlifting Investigation, announced in Toronto in Canada were in relation to the areas of leadership, missing money, doping and vote-buying.

Richard McLaren was scathing of Tamás Aján's "autocratic, authoritarian leadership" ©Getty Images

On the area of leadership the report stated that "Aján’s autocratic authoritarian leadership of the IWF resulted in a dysfunctional, ineffective oversight of the organisation by the Executive Board, which had an ill-informed understanding of the organisation.

"This was achieved through various control mechanisms.

"As a consequence, Aján disabled anyone other than himself from understanding the overall affairs of the IWF."

On the area of missing money the report said: "The foundational control mechanism used by Aján was the tyranny of cash.

"Cash collected, cash withdrawn, and cash unaccounted for, for which Aján was the sole collector.

"The primary sources of this cash were doping fines paid personally to the President and cash withdrawals of large amounts from the IWF’s accounts, usually withdrawn before major competitions or IWF congresses.

"It is absolutely impossible to determine how much of the cash collected or withdrawn was used for legitimate expenses."

The McLaren Independent Investigation Team has determined that $10.4 million (£8.25 million/ €9.18 million) is unaccounted for.

On the issue of doping the McLaren report said: "Weightlifting has a history of use of performance-enhancing drugs.

"Over 600 lifters in the past decade have tested positive.

"While Aján has impermissibly interfered with the IWF Anti-Doping Commission, the real problem is the culture of doping that exists in the sport.

Ursula Papandrea is now Acting President of the IWF following Tamás Aján's resignation ©Getty Images

"The investigation uncovered 40 positive Adverse Analytical Findings hidden in the IWF records.

"This includes gold and silver medallists who have not had their samples dealt with.

"This information has been passed on to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for further investigation."

The McLaren team cleared Hungary’s National Anti-Doping Organisation (HUNADO), which was drawn into allegations in the German documentary, of any improper conduct.

The report added: "HUNADO is not the cause of doping sample manipulation or hidden results. It has operated in compliance with WADA standards.

"The investigation found that the procedures followed by Doping Control Officer Barbara Kallo were correct and in accordance with the WADA Code. The source of anti-doping issues that have plagued the IWF and sport of weightlifting lie elsewhere.

"HUNADO and its Doping Control Officers are not the cause of the positive testing results or the alleged influence on weightlifters to be tested.

"The financial records are a jumble of incomplete and inaccurate figures distorted by a failure to accurately record cash expenditures and revenues and disclose hidden bank accounts by Aján."

On the issue of vote-buying the report added: "The two most recent Electoral Congresses were rampant with vote buying for the President and senior level positions of the Executive Board, despite monitoring.

"Such actions are a fundamental violation of the sport’s by-laws on Disciplinary and Ethics Procedures."

More follows.