The Executive Committee of European Gymnastics has officially cancelled plans to hold the 2023 European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Moscow and is now looking for new bidders.

Due to the invasion of Ukraine, sporting events set to be held in Russia and its ally nation Belarus, have been moved, with this being the latest one.

It was initially to be held in May next year.

European Gymnastics cited European sanctions preventing "the fulfilment of obligations stated in the event contract" as the reason for stripping Russia of the competition.

A declaration of interest is required by June 24 for any nation to come forward to host the Championships.

The last edition of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships was held in the Bulgarian city Varna in 2021.

Dina and Arina Averina's future on the international circuit is uncertain due to current restrictions against Russian gymnasts ©Getty Images

It is unknown whether Russian athletes will be able to compete at the 2023 Championships, with an ongoing ban on gymnasts from Russia and Belarus still in place.

The International Olympic Committee recommended a ban on athletes and officials from these countries due to their involvement in the invasion of Ukraine.

Tel Aviv in Israel is to hold the next edition of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics, scheduled to start on Wednesday (June 15), ending on June 19.