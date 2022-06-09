Nigeria and Rwanda have become the latest members of World Lacrosse, while the Africa Association of Lacrosse (AAL) has received full approval to join the worldwide governing body as its fourth Continental Federation.

The two countries have brought the number of World Lacrosse members to 77 and follow on from the previous newest members Cambodia and Nicaragua, who joined in February, as well as the November 2021 intake of Indonesia, India and Vietnam.

World Lacrosse has grown substantially in the last decade, with 34 National Federations becoming members during that period.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nigeria and Rwanda to the World Lacrosse community," World Lacrosse chief executive Jim Scherr said.

"The inclusion of two more nations from Africa reflects the momentous growth of the sport on the continent.

"We are also very pleased with the Africa Association of Lacrosse’s immediate progress, which has led it to gain unanimous approval by our Board.

"Through the AAL, we can more fully support development in all aspects to ensure that Africa advances on the same trajectory we are witnessing with our sport on a global level."

World Lacrosse has seen substantial growth in its membership across the last decade, with 34 new National Federations joining its ranks ©Getty Images

The AAL was formed in February following the establishment of a constitution and bylaws and the appointment of Rufus Ntiamoah of Ghana as its first president.

World Lacrosse has sought to grow the sport in Africa with its "Lacrosse for All: Africa" initiative being a driving force behind its ambition.

The programme, which started in early 2020, is supported by annual development grants from the International Olympic Committee and seeks to promote lacrosse at the grassroots level and build infrastructure to further progress the sport.

One measure of lacrosse development in Africa is that Uganda is due to make its Women’s World Championship debut this year, with the event due to take place between June 29 and July 9 in Towson in the United States.

"The development of lacrosse in Africa is among our top priorities as we seek to provide inclusive and accessible opportunities for youth to participate in sport," Bob DeMarco, the Board development director at World Lacrosse, said.

"Adding two new African federations and confirming the Africa Association of Lacrosse as our fourth Continental Federation will foster increased growth on the continent as we continue to expand our global footprint."