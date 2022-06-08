South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria Kim Young-Chae has commissioned an indoor taekwondo gymnasium complex to help University of Jos (UNIJOS) as it prepares to host the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA) sports festival in 2024.

The gymnasium, funded by the Korean Government, also features a table tennis hall, boxing arena, basketball court, badminton court and a gallery that can hold 200 spectators.

"Korean Government has been a good partner of Nigeria for decades in terms of politics, economy and education because training young people to become professionals in their various fields of endeavours remains our target," Young-Chae was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

University of Jos is set to host the Nigerian Universities Games Association sports festival in 2024 ©UNIJOS

Earlier, the vice chancellor and professor Tanko Ishaya said that the University is privileged to have a cordial relationship wit the Korean Embassy.

"It is our prayer that the friendship will continue to mature as we desire to have sports institute," Ishaya said.

He also spoke about the ambitions to host the "best NUGA in 2024" after adding that the University is proud to have a strong contingent who performed well at the recently concluded NUGA 2022.