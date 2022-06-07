The International Biathlon Union (IBU) is aiming for its single mixed relay race to be added as a medal event on the programme for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Biathlon had 11 medal events at Beijing 2022, including a mixed relay featuring teams of four, which first featured at Sochi 2014.

The single mixed relay features teams of one male and one female biathlete, who each complete two legs of the race.

It was added to the IBU World Championships for the first time at Östersund in 2019.

Russia's official state news agency TASS has reported that the IBU is now aiming for it to feature as the sport's 12th medal event at Milan Cortina 2026.

"The IBU asked to include a single-mixed combination in the Olympic programme," the International Federation was quoted.

Seven new medals events were added to the programme for Beijing 2022 by the International Olympic Committee - four mixed team competitions, men's and women's big air freestyle skiing and women's monobob.

Teams of four have contested a biathlon mixed relay at the Winter Olympics since Sochi 2014 ©Getty Images

Ski mountaineering has already been approved to join the programme for Milan Cortina 2026, while women's Nordic combined has been mooted.

The full event programme and athlete quotas are expected to be finalised at the IOC Executive Board meeting on June 24.

Biathlon competitions at Milan Cortina 2026 are due to be held at the South Tyrol Arena in Antholz.

The Games are due to be held across an area covering approximately 22,000 square kilometres.

The Organising Committee aim to finalise a "masterplan" for the multi-sport event by the end of 2022.

The Winter Olympics in 2026 are due to run from February 6 to 22, followed by the Winter Paralympics from March 6 to 15.

Cortina d'Ampezzo has held the Winter Olympics once before, in 1956, while Turin was the last Italian host in 2006.