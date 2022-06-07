The International Skating Union (ISU) Congress in Phuket has accepted a proposal to raise the age limit for figure skating competitions to 16 from the 2023-2024 season and 17 from after that.

The minimum age limit had previously been 15, but the high-profile doping case of Russian Olympic Committee athlete Kamila Valieva at this year's Winter Olympic Games in Beijing brought the issue to the fore.

The ISU Council's proposal was subject to a heated debate at the Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort and Spa, and accepted by a two-thirds majority without amendments.

The move also applies to speed skating, short track speed skating and synchronised skating under proposal 22.

While there will be no change for the forthcoming season, the move means that the age limit at the next Winter Olympics in 2026 will be 17.

"Protecting the physical and mental health, and emotional wellbeing of skaters," was cited as a key factor in the decision.

A total of 100 Member Federations voted in favour of the proposal, with 16 opposing it and two abstaining.

The result prompted applause and cheers from the room, with ISU President Jan Dijkema billing the move a "very historic decision".

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who was 15 at the time, was at the centre of a doping scandal at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

ISU director general Fredi Schmid had urged members to accept the proposal, and referenced the criticism received by the ISU at Beijing 2022 after Valieva, who was 15 at the time, was at the centre of a doping scandal.

"After the Olympic Games, we became under pressure from the media point of view, questioning the credibility of the ISU," Schmid admitted.

"The defence line was there is a proposal on the table to increase the age limit which helped us so that didn’t become a major issue, but clearly from the media we received an enormous amount of questions.

"How come you allowed such young skaters to compete under this emotional pressure?

"This should not be allowed.

"This was a major attack, we could defend ourselves thanks to the item that was already on the provisional agenda, but the moment of truth is today, because the credibility of the ISU will also be scrutinised.

"I think this is a fact that the media and the public will watch us very closely."

A proposal from the Norwegian Skating Association to raise the age limit to 17 from the 2023-2024 season was withdrawn.

