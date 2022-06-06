Ankara is set to stage the final leg of the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) Pentathlon World Cup prior to the season finale last this month, which is also due to be held in the Turkish capital.

Much of the focus at the World Cup is likely to be on an athletes' meeting arranged by UIPM President Klaus Schormann and secretary general Shiny Fang on Friday (June 10).

Many athletes have been angered by the removal of riding from the sport for after the Paris 2024 Olympics, following the scandal at Tokyo 2020 which led to German coach Kim Raisner being sent home in disgrace for punching the horse Saint Boy.

The Pentathlon United pressure group has released results from a survey of athletes, in which more than 93 per cent of respondents admitted they are "unhappy with the direction the sport is going in".

It has alleged a lack of transparency in the process which led to two variations of the obstacle discipline being selected for testing after the World Cup Final in Ankara later this month, and asked for an International Olympic Committee investigation into governance at the UIPM.

Dünya Kupası’na son bir gün kaldı… İşte yarışma alanından son görünüm…. pic.twitter.com/lfraIoSX6x — Türkiye Modern Pentatlon Federasyonu (@tmpfederasyonu) June 6, 2022

Men's Olympic champion Joe Choong of Britain is among Pentathlon United's representatives.

He made his return to the UIPM World Cup circuit at the last stage in Albena, finishing second to Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Jun Woong-tae of South Korea, who set a world record with his score of 1,537 points.

Christopher Patte of France and Czech Republic's Martin Vlach are the other men's winners on the World Cup this year in Cairo and Budapest respectively.

Lithuania’s Ieva Serapinaite triumphed in the women's event in Albena last month, following victories for Michelle Gulyás of Hungary at her home World Cup in Budapest and Italy's Elena Micheli in Cairo.

Competition at the Ankara Equestrian Club - and the M. Sait Zarifoğlu Sports Facility for fencing qualifiers - is due to take place from tomorrow until Sunday (June 12), including a mixed relay.

Ankara is then set to host the World Cup Final from June 22 to 26, followed by a test event for the obstacle discipline on June 27 to 28.