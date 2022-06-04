UIPM provides details of athletes' meeting to discuss changes to sport at World Cup in Ankara

The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) has arranged an athletes' meeting for Friday (June 10) at the World Cup in Ankara, covering the controversial decision to axe riding from the sport and test two variations of the obstacle discipline.

Athletes have been invited to attend in-person in the Turkish capital, or to register online.

Two variations of the obstacle discipline are set to undergo testing on June 27 and 28 after the World Cup Final in Ankara, with competitors offered the opportunity of taking part "at no additional cost."

This follows the removal of the equestrian element of the sport from after the Paris 2024 Olympics, a move which has angered many athletes, whose opposition has been spearheaded by the Pentathlon United pressure group.

Pentathlon United has alleged a lack of transparency in the process and expressed a lack of confidence in the UIPM leadership, asking for an International Olympic Committee (IOC) investigation into its governance following the "heavy-handed and unconstitutional manner in which the UIPM acted to remove the equestrian discipline."

UIPM President Klaus Schormann, who has led the governing body since 1993, chaired the Fifth Discipline Working Group which was tasked with overseeing the process of finding a replacement for riding.

A total of 61 proposals were reportedly evaluated by the Working Group against 13 criteria published by the UIPM.

However, Pentathlon United representatives including men's Olympic champion Joe Choong of Britain have called on the UIPM to provide further details and "publish the results and analysed scores from the more than 60 sports submitted", as well as the "methodology used to calculate the scores" and "evidence of athlete support for each sport considered."

The group has also accused the UIPM of failing "to acknowledge the athletes' voices", with a survey it conducted showing that more than 93 per cent of respondents are "unhappy with the direction the sport is going in".

UIPM President Klaus Schormann, centre, issued a joint statement with secretary general Shiny Fang in which they claimed they have "an obligation to make decisions that will move the entire sport forward" ©Getty Images

Japanese competitor Taishu Sato was given a yellow card at the World Cup in Budapest in April after displaying a t-shirt with the message "Keep Riding & Change the Rules".

In a joint statement, Schormann and UIPM secretary general Shiny Fang claimed: "We heard you loudly, we listened to the feedback and we tried to give further explanation through all available communication channels, especially via the UIPM Athletes Committee", elected in June last year.

However, they said the athletes' meeting in Ankara had been arranged to address athletes' concerns.

"But sometimes that’s not enough, and we know it was never going to be enough to satisfy the demand for information about such a historic decision as this," Schormann and Fang said.

"That’s why we need to have this direct dialogue now, before the process goes any further, to provide athletes with as much context as possible and to gather information to help us understand and address your concerns."

They also claimed that the change was necessary in order to preserve the sport's place at the Olympic Games.

"Change is hard for everyone, and especially when it involves something that stirs passion as much as sport," the joint statement read.

Riding was dropped after the controversy surrounding the horse Saint Boy at Tokyo 2020, although many athletes are unhappy at the change and the process which has led to it ©Getty Images

"At UIPM we understand that, but we also understand we have an obligation to make decisions that will move the entire sport forward for the sake of future generations.

"We know that current athletes are being asked to make a major adaptation in their sporting lives - this is not easy.

"For many of you, it will be painful and emotional to give up on equestrian after many years of training and competing to become the best possible riders.

"But we have a stark choice: either we adapt or we are out of the Olympic programme.

"We want to work with you and to build the future of modern pentathlon with you."

Riding was dropped from modern pentathlon after controversy at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year, when German coach Kim Raisner was sent home in disgrace for punching the horse Saint-Boy during the women's competition.

Germany’s Annika Schleu had been leading the women's competition before the riding stage, when Saint-Boy was one of several horses who refused to jump.

Modern pentathlon has been left off the initial Olympic programme for Los Angeles 2028, although IOC President Thomas Bach last week said "there is contact with the International Federation" and that it is "waiting for their decisions and their plans."

The penultimate stage of this year's Pentathlon World Cup is due to begin on Tuesday (June 7) in Ankara.