The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has become a signatory of the United Nations (UN) Sports for Climate Action framework.

FISU says the signatory is a commitment to supporting the "overarching mission of the United Nations Climate Change to help drive the sports sector to meet global targets for addressing climate change."

The organisation adds that by "automatically becoming a signatory of the Race to Zero, FISU is also part of a global campaign seeking support from various leaders in the sport sector to collectively cut carbon emissions in half by 2030 and seeking net-zero emissions as soon as possible."

More than 270 sporting organisations have already joined the framework, which has the objectives of giving the sporting community a clear path to combat climate change and using sports as a tool to encourage citizens to act to improve the climate for the better around the world.

In 2020, FISU launched its Healthy Campus programme as it sought to create more sustainable and healthier university communities ©FISU

"In addition to our ongoing efforts to create a more sustainable approach to our activities as the governing body of university sport, signing the Sports for Climate Action Framework is yet another step we are taking to ensure that our leaders of tomorrow have what they need including a healthier planet," said Eric Saintrond, FISU chief executive and secretary general.

"Climate change is a serious issue that is having an impact on all sports events worldwide.

"Serving the sport community, we must collectively act now to ensure the opportunity and promise that sport delivers to young people today is also available to them in the future."

The framework, created by the UN, has five key principles - promoting greater environmental sustainability, reducing overall climate impact, providing education on climate action, promoting sustainable consumption and advocating climate action by communication.

Saintrond added: "In 2020, we launched the Healthy Campus programme aiming to create more sustainable and healthy campus communities that received an overwhelming response.

"We have no doubt that universities and our members will want to do their part in creating a better world and a healthier planet through university sport using this framework and other ongoing initiatives."