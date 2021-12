ANOC and IOC hold webinar on UN Sports for Climate Action Framework

The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) has hosted a joint web seminar with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to encourage organisations to join the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework.

The ANOC say 50 National Olympic Committees (NOC) participated in the seminar.

IOC Sustainability senior manager Julie Duffus and Nils Holmegaard, Olympic Solidarity senior manager, led the workshop.

The seminar outlined how sport is being impacted by climate change, including consequences for athletes' health, damage to playing surfaces and infrastructure, and the cancellation or abandonment of sporting events.

A reduction in natural snow at ski resorts and the increased costs of climate adaption measures were cited as other impacts on sporting events.

The seminar called on sporting organisations to plan and act to reduce their climate impact, offering encouragement to "reduce, educate and influence".





An explanation of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework was provided at the meeting.

The framework, established in 2018, requires sporting organisations to commit to concrete actions such as measuring, reducing and reporting greenhouse gas emissions.

Targets include a 50 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving net-zero.

Details were provided to NOCs on the steps required before joining the framework, as well as actions required after becoming a signatory.

Duffus said 290 sports organisations are currently signatories of the Framework and expressed hope 300 can be reached soon.

A dedicated support system for NOCs with technical support and dedicated funding was explained to the participants.

NOCs were encouraged to influence sports events organisers and facility owners to integrate sustainability principles, as well as introduce a clause on responsible sourcing.