Birmingham 2022 marks the first Commonwealth Games to have 3x3 wheelchair basketball on the programme ©fiba.basketball

Groups have been drawn for the first Commonwealth Games 3x3 wheelchair basketball tournaments.

Four countries - hosts England, South Africa, Canada and Australia - qualified for both the men's and women's events.

Northern Ireland and Malaysia complete the men's line-up, while Kenya and Scotland's women are also Birmingham-bound.

The International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) oversaw a draw which put Canada, Kenya and England together in women's Group A, with Scotland, Australia and South Africa in Group B.

England, South Africa and Malaysia are in men's Group A, while Canada, Australia and Northern Ireland were drawn into Group B.

A round-robin group phase will be followed by semi-finals and a final.

Smithfield is the designated venue for the Birmingham 2022 3x3 wheelchair basketball competition.

"We are set for an historic competition as wheelchair basketball 3×3 makes it’s Commonwealth Games debut," Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Dame Louise Martin reflected. 

The women's competition features two sides from Africa ©Birmingham 2022
"We look forward to an inspiring competition at Smithfield, right in the heart of Birmingham’s city centre, showcasing our commitment to a world class, fully integrated competition."

No wheelchair basketball discipline has appeared at the Commonwealth Games before.

"It’s great to see such a mix of nations in the line-up for the wheelchair basketball 3×3 competition in Birmingham 2022, from well-established to new upcoming teams," IWBF President Ulf Mehrens said.

"This is what we hoped 3×3 would bring to the game of wheelchair basketball, new opportunities for smaller and developing nations.

"As a relatively new discipline for wheelchair basketball, we are extremely excited to be able to showcase it at such a well-renowned multi-sport event as the Commonwealth Games and would like to thank everyone involved in CGF, Birmingham 2022, and FIBA for driving this forward."