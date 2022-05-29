Serbia strike gold twice at ISSF World Cup in Baku

Serbia won both men's gold medals on the first day of finals at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Baku today.

Lazar Kovačević sealed his first World Cup victory in the men's 10-metre air rifle final, defeating top-ranked shooter and 2018 world bronze medallist Miran Maričić from Croatia by a 16-14 score.

The bronze medal went to Islam Usseinov from Kazakhstan who finished on 260.5 points, 0.2 in front of Sergey Richter from Israel.

Another Serbian gold went the way of Olympic silver medallist Damir Mikec in the men's 10m air pistol final, having defeated Bulgarian Kaloyan Stamenov 17-9.

Damir Mikec was one of two winners for Serbia today ©Getty Images

Océanne Muller from France took the women's 10m air rifle title, defeating Poland's Aneta Stankiewicz 16-12.

Laura-Georgeta Ilie from Romania finished third in the ranking round to take the bronze medal.

Finally, Klaudia Bres from Poland was victorious in the women's 10m air pistol final, defeating Camille Jedrzejewski from France 16-14.