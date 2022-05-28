A Board member of the Swedish Sports Confederation has laid bare the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on indoor sporting participation in the Nordic country with martial arts and floorball among the sports hardest hit.

In a speech to the European Non-Governmental Sports Organisation General Assembly here, Tomas Eriksson reported that floorball and martial arts participation - including judo and boxing - dropped by over a third when comparing figures from 2019 to 2021.

Handball and gymnastics were next with both sports losing more than 25 per cent of its activities.

Athletics fell by as much as 20 per cent.

It was also found that 700,000 less activities for children and young people were organised between the same timeframe.

Outdoor sports such as football, equestrian and tennis were largely unaffected in comparison.

"Those who have not suffered as much is football, equestrian and tennis," Eriksson said.

"Tennis has even had a little bit of a growth.

"It is easier for those sports and national sports associations who are doing their activities.

Indoor sport in Sweden was rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic with several sports suffering mass participation falls ©ITG

"Either they would normally do them outdoor or they will be able to cope and transform the activities from indoor to outdoor."

The figures were compiled together after a questionnaire was sent to 15 per cent of the 19,000 sports clubs in Sweden.

In-depth interviews were also held with a third of all national sports associations.

The Swedish Sports Confederation annually receives an estimated €200 million (£169 million/$214 million) from the Federal Government.

Between 2020 and 2022, it was handed an additional €200 million on average to cover the financial losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to work to recover.

Eriksson remarked that the organisation has asked for greater funding because of the stark numbers.

"We know now from the facts and from these interviews that we can show our politicians that the virus didn’t disappear in February," he added.

"The impact of the virus will be there for 2023, 2024 and 2025."