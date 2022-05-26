Benoît Lavoie has officially been backed by Skate Canada for the position of figure skating vice-president at the International Skating Union (ISU) prior to the Congress next month.

Elections are scheduled to take place at the 58th edition of the ISU Congress, scheduled to be held in Phuket in Thailand from June 6 to 10.

Lavoie has served two terms as an ISU Council member since 2016, is a former competitive figure skater and currently an ISU official.

"During his current ISU tenure, he has honoured the rich traditions of figure skating while moving the organisation forward with new ideas," said Skate Canada in a statement.

"An advocate for excellence, teamwork, diversity, and fair play in sport, Lavoie has been dedicated to listening and dialoguing with member federations to understand their reality and concerns."

Lavoie is also a former President of Skate Canada, serving from 2006 to 2013 after first being elected to the Board in 1995.

He served as vice-president between 2001 and 2006 and has been a volunteer in the sport too with more than 40 years experience.





In 2018, he was named an honorary associate of Skate Canada.

The ISU Presidential election has four candidates vying to replace Dutch administrator Jan Dijkema, who is set to stand down after six years at the helm.

Patricia St Peter of the United States, South Korea's Kim Jae-youl, Finland's Susanna Rahkamo and Serbia's Slobodan Delić are in the race to become the new leader of the ISU.

Rahkamo is also standing for the vice-presidency along with Japan's Tatsuro Matsumura and Russian 77-year-old Alexander Lakernik, with the latter hoping that a motion extending office-holders' age to 80 will allow him to stand again for a third-term.