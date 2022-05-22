Lebrón and Galán top seeds for second Premier Padel major in Rome

The main draw of the second Premier Padel major of the year is set to get underway tomorrow, with Spain's Juan Lebrón Chincoa and Alejandro Galán Romo entering the event in Rome as the top seeds.

Lebrón and Galán came out on top at the inaugural major on the International Padel Federation's (FIP) new global tour in Doha, beating compatriot Francisco Navarro Compán and Argentina's Martín Di Nenno in straight sets in the final.

They have been handed a bye through the first round of the main draw at the Foro Italico for the Italy Premier Padel Major, then are due to face a fellow Spanish pairing in Jaime Menéndez Gil and Adrián Ronco López, or Diego Gil Batista and Alvaro Melendez Amaya.

In the other half of the draw, Navarro and Di Nenno are the second seeds in Rome.

Here is the full draw of the #ItalyPremierPadelMajor2022! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ZSy6b5pnMk — Premier Padel (@premierpadel) May 21, 2022

They have also been offered a bye in the first round, with the second round pitting them against Spain's Antonio Fernández Cano and José Antonio García Diestro, or their compatriots Víctor Manuel Mena Gil and Enrique Goenaga Garcia.

Qualifying concludes today in Rome.

Paris is scheduled to host the third major of the Premier Padel season at the Stade Roland Garros - the main French Open tennis venue - from July 11 to 17, with the fourth and final top-tier event set to be held in Monterrey from November 28 to December 4.

The FIP's Premier Padel launched earlier this year with Qatari backing, and is separate to the private World Padel Tour.