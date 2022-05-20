The world’s best-known sports volunteer has received a substantial increase in the "indemnity" he gets to partially cover expenses on his 365 days-a-year mission as International Olympic Committee (IOC) President.

The new IOC Annual Report disclosed that Thomas Bach's annual indemnity rose to €275,000 (£232,375/$290,400) in 2021, compared with €225,000 (£190,125/$237,600) the previous year.

The €50,000 (£42,250/$52,800) difference amounts to an increase of just over 22 per cent.

All told, the Presidential expenses covered by the IOC amounted to $376,000 (£301,000/€356,000) last year, up from $291,000 (£233,000/€275,600) in 2020.

The report also disclosed that $165,000 (£132,165/€156,255) was paid by the IOC to "cover the income tax expense related to the IOC President's activities in Switzerland in 2021".

This was up from $130,000 (£104,000/€123,000) the previous year.

The report also reveals that aggregate salaries and short-term benefits paid to other members of the IOC's executive management climbed significantly in 2021 - a year when the organisation strove successfully to ensure that the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics were able to take place and be broadcast around the world.

Executive management received $13.95 million (£11.2 million/€13.2 million) in 2021, up from just $11.65 million (£9.3 million/€11 million) a year earlier - up fractionally under 20 per cent.

As recently as 2017, the equivalent figure was just $8.5 million (£6.8 million/€8 million).

This amounts to an advance of more than 64 per cent between 2017 and 2021, although the number of individuals covered may not have remained constant.

The rather convoluted section of the report explaining Bach’s indemnity reads as follows.

"The IOC President will be treated in the same way and entitled to the same indemnity as the Executive Board members during the meetings of the Executive Board and as any IOC Executive Board member during the Olympic Games.

"According to the obligations and rights attributed to him by the Olympic Charter, the IOC President has the function of an Executive President.

"Therefore, the President is on mission for the IOC 365 days a year.

"In line with past practices and like all other IOC Members, the IOC President receives an indemnity to partially cover his expenses.

"The President receives neither the fixed annual support nor the daily indemnity related to all commission meetings or other missions that he is entitled to as an IOC Member.

"Instead of this, to cover some of the President’s personal costs related to the performance of his functions, the Ethics Commission decided on a single annual fixed amount linked to inflation as an indemnity.

"In line with the policy, the IOC covers the cost of the President’s expenses, which amounted to USD376 thousand in 2021 and USD291 thousand in 2020.

"This amount included EUR 275 thousand annual indemnity (EUR 225 thousand in 2020)."