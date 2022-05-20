Former International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Alex Gilady has posthumously been awarded the Olympic Order here.

Gilady died last month at the age of 79.

He was one of the IOC's longest-serving members, having first been elected in 1994.

IOC President Thomas Bach praised Gilady's "outstanding contributions to our Movement", and described him as a "pioneer in so many respects".

He then announced that the Executive Board had decided to posthumously award Gilady the Olympic Order.

More follows.